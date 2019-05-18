PREMIER DISTILLERIES LTD STATE OF ART FACILITY LAUNCHED

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Amelia Kyambadde has launched the state of the art distillery facility in Kagoma, Kawempe division, Kampala

The facility, the biggest in Uganda is owned by Premier Distilleries Ltd (PDL), producers of Cof-fee Spirit, Knock Out, 9 Barrels, Wild Deer Vodka, New Port, Simba Waragi, Blue Sky Vodka among others.

At the launch of the facility on Thursday afternoon (May 9 2019), Minister Kyambadde praised Premier Distilleries Ltd for the huge investment in

the automated plant that marks a transition from ‘kaveera gins’ to only bot-tled products.

She announced that such facilities are a last nail in the coffin of kaveera wara-gi. She warned that the ban on the manufacture of kaveera waragi that

is already in force must be respected adding that no sale of such (kaveera waragi) will be allowed beyond May 30 2019.

The Managing Director of PDL Sitaram Reddy thanked his workforce and the government for the good environment to do business.

He said PDL, a subsidiary of Balaji Group East Afri-ca has expanded into other ventures in Agriculture,

poultry,Biscuit Manufacturing and employs 2,500 employees.

Sitaram stressed that all of PDL products are certified by Uganda National Bureau of Standards and have won several national and international awards. He also noted that Corporate Social Responsibility is key at PDL as they support several underprivileged children to get a quality education. During the function, it was announced that PDL will construct a police post for the community at Kagoma in Kawempe division of Kampala