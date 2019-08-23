POSITIVE PARENTING: WHAT IS POSITIVE PARENTING AND WHY IT IS IMPORTANT?

By Jolly Gwari and Agencies

Positive parenting is a parenting approach built on mutual respect. Parenting built on mutual respect means we handle children as individuals and not as our own property. As human beings with feelings and the ability to think, process, and make judgments on their own.

Your actions and behavior as a parent impact your child

Although parents want to do what is best for their children, the way they act has some negative effects on them. Over the years, people have discovered just how important positive parenting is for the development of children. The way that you act towards your child affects how your child will behave later on. Parenting continues to be important when your children go to school. It can be very difficult and tiring but there are a few simple things that can have huge positive effects on your child.

Consequences that make sense

Children need consequences. It is important for them to understand consequences to their actions, whether they be good or bad, positive or negative. When we make consequences for our children’s actions to help teach them valuable lessons, they need to make sense.

Your child’s connection to you teaches it about relationship

Early on, children form a strong bond with you because they depend on you for everything. But even when they are older and start school they need to feel they have someone to rely on. Children use their connection with you to learn about how relationships work. So if it is strong then this means their future relationships, to friends and husbands or wives, are likely to be stronger and better. Having a positive relationship is about being loving, and this means lots of contact and cuddles. But it is also important to behave in the same way towards your child, no matter if you are happy, sad, grumpy or just tired.

The importance of showing interest and helping your child learn

When children go to school this doesn’t mean they stop learning things from their parents. It’s so important that you support their learning at home too. This can be as simple as talking to your child all the time. Even when they don’t understand everything you say, the more words they hear the faster they will learn them. Having a positive attitude to their education makes all the difference.

Explain & help them learn from their mistakes

When we discipline our children, it’s important to explain why. Children need to learn from their mistakes. They need to understand the consequences of their actions. If we just tell our children not to do something, without the “why”, we are missing the crucial teachable aspect of the instruction. If they stood on a chair when they should have been sitting, they fell; they have hurt themselves from standing.

Communicate

Talk to your child like an individual. Use age-appropriate language. Do not assume your child is too little to understand. Respecting your child is to communicate with them appropriately throughout the day. As an individual yourself, you enjoy knowing what will happen in your day, so you can plan and predict. You also like understanding why things occur. It helps us process our world around us.