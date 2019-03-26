Police Investigates shooting of Alleged “Aida Nantaba” Assassin

By Agaba K

Uganda Police Force have made a u-turn on events involving an alleged

assassin who was trailing Aida Nantaba, the Minister of State for

ICT and Woman Member of Parliament Kayunga District.



Addressing media in Kampala,CP Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson said

they have dispatched a team of investigators to reconstruct the scene

where Sebbulime Ronald a resident of Nakabugo Village, Nakabugo

Parish, Pakiso Sub County, and Busiro County in Wakiso District was

shot dead during the pursuit.



Eye witnesses confirmed that Ronald Sebbulime was shot dead while in the hands of

police. Social media is awash with posts calling for justice.

Yesterday police issued this statement below.

The police at Nagalama are investigating circumstances under which two

men dressed in black leather suits and riding a silver grey Suzuki

sports motorcycle Reg No.UDL 822A, allegedly trailed, Aida

Nantaba Erios, The Minister of State for ICT and Woman Member of

Parliament Kayunga District, in a threatening manner over a distance

of 40 kms, from Sezibwa bridge up to Nagalama trading centre.

It is alleged that two riders today 24th.March 2019 at around 11:00am

rode past The Minsters official vehicle after, made a U-turn,

drove back and pulled alongside the roadside market after Sezibwa

bridge. One of them came to the stall where she was buying fruits and

pretended to seek for the direction to Kabimbiri trading centre . His

suspicious conduct prompted her bodyguard to respond and they drove

off.

The Minister upon realizing that she was being trailed, branched

and alerted the police at Nagalama, about the suspicious conduct of

the riders.

The two suspicious riders, upon noticing that the minister had

branched and alerted the police at Nagalama , diverted and attempted

to escape in the direction of Kimenyede – Mayangayanga Road .

The response teams at Nagalama, pursued them, and after a long chase

forced them to abandon their sports motorcycle at Nagojje trading

centre, several shots were fired in their direction, to cause them to

surrender, but all in vain. In the process, Sebbulime Ronald a

resident of Nakabugo Village, Nakabugo Parish, Pakiso Sub County, and

Busiro County in Wakiso District was shot dead during the pursuit. The

police is still searching the area with canine dogs for the second

suspect, who is feared armed and dangerous.

We want to inform the public that the Minister, despite the scare

is very safe and was not attacked at any stage as alleged in the

media. Due to the signature technique of attacks from assailants

perched on the back of moving motorcycles, the police is taking keen

interest, in this investigation, to establish the motive of the

suspects. The mobile phone to the deceased, the motorcycle and

identification documents recovered are essential leads in our

investigation.