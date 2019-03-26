Police Investigates shooting of Alleged “Aida Nantaba” Assassin

By Agaba K
Uganda Police Force have made a u-turn on events involving an alleged
assassin who was trailing Aida Nantaba, the Minister of State for
ICT and Woman Member of Parliament Kayunga District.
Addressing media in Kampala,CP Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson said
they have dispatched a team of investigators to reconstruct the scene
where Sebbulime Ronald a resident of Nakabugo Village, Nakabugo
Parish, Pakiso Sub County, and Busiro County in Wakiso District was
shot dead during the pursuit.
Eye witnesses confirmed that Ronald Sebbulime was shot dead while in the hands of
police. Social media is awash with posts calling for justice.
Yesterday police issued this statement below.
The police at Nagalama are investigating circumstances under which two
men dressed in black leather suits and riding a silver grey Suzuki
sports motorcycle Reg No.UDL 822A, allegedly trailed, Aida
Nantaba Erios, The Minister of State for ICT and Woman Member of
Parliament Kayunga District, in a threatening manner over a distance
of 40 kms, from Sezibwa bridge up to Nagalama trading centre.
It is alleged that two riders today 24th.March 2019 at around 11:00am
rode past The Minsters official vehicle after, made a U-turn,
drove back and pulled alongside the roadside market after Sezibwa
bridge. One of them came to the stall where she was buying fruits and
pretended to seek for the direction to Kabimbiri trading centre . His
suspicious conduct prompted her bodyguard to respond and they drove
off.
The Minister upon realizing that she was being trailed, branched
and alerted the police at Nagalama, about the suspicious conduct of
the riders.
The two suspicious riders, upon noticing that the minister had
branched and alerted the police at Nagalama , diverted and attempted
to escape in the direction of Kimenyede – Mayangayanga Road .
The response teams at Nagalama, pursued them, and after a long chase
forced them to abandon their sports motorcycle at Nagojje trading
centre, several shots were fired in their direction, to cause them to
surrender, but all in vain. In the process, Sebbulime Ronald a
resident of Nakabugo Village, Nakabugo Parish, Pakiso Sub County, and
Busiro County in Wakiso District was shot dead during the pursuit. The
police is still searching the area with canine dogs for the second
suspect, who is feared armed and dangerous.
We want to inform the public that the Minister, despite the scare
is very safe and was not attacked at any stage as alleged in the
media. Due to the signature technique of attacks from assailants
perched on the back of moving motorcycles, the police is taking keen
interest, in this investigation, to establish the motive of the
suspects. The mobile phone to the deceased, the motorcycle and
identification documents recovered are essential leads in our
investigation.