Pilot Dies After Crashing “Stolen”Plane In Club Over Wife Revenge

Pilot dies in horrific fireball after crashing ‘stolen’ plane into
baby shower venue ‘in bid to kill his wife after furious row’ in
Botswana
Charl Viljoen is said to have stormed out of a club house and stolen a
small plane
He allegedly made fly-pasts and a threatening phone call leading guests to flee
Footage showed the plane crashing in a huge fireball, in which he died
A pilot died in a horrific fireball after crashing a plane into a club
in Botswana in an apparent bid to kill his wife after a row.
Charl Viljoen, a pilot with Kalahari Air Services, is said to have
stormed out of the club house where his wife was attending a baby
shower before stealing a small aircraft.
He allegedly made a number of threatening fly-pasts and a menacing
phone call to someone at the club, prompting guests to flee for
safety.
Footage showed the plane flying barely above the ground before it
crashed into the venue near Mochudi, Botswana, close to the country’s
border w South Africa
The pilot was killed but his wife, Natasha Viljoen, and other guests
were unharmed after they had grown suspicious and left the club house.
One witness told The Citizen: ‘They had a party at Matsieng, a baby
shower, and that’s one of the Kalahari Air Services pilots and he had
a fight with his wife there.
‘He actually hit his wife, and everybody told him to f**k off because
you don’t treat a woman like that.’
The Matsieng flying club in Botswana said the pilot had been an
‘uninvited guest’ at the function in its aerodrome.
They said he had made ‘a number of low level fly pasts’, sparking
fears for the guests’ safety and prompting them to evacuate the club.
It is also claimed he had called a friend at the party while he was in
the cockpit and asked if his wife was still there.
He then made an ‘extreme low level run’ in which the aircraft crashed
into the club house, destroying the building and traffic control tower
and killing him.
The club added that they believed the pilot ‘had no permission to fly
the aircraft involved.’
The fire resulting from the crash also destroyed 13 vehicles which
were parked nearby but nobody else was injured, the club said.
The plane involved was described as a 2016 Beechcraft Kingair B200
aircraft A2-MBM.