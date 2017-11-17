Pictures show detained Zim finance minister’s bullet-riddled home

Pictures of Zimbabwe Finance Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo’s bullet-riddled house have emerged‚ showing that his arrest was no simple affair.

It is understood Chombo was taken captive from his Borrowdale home around 1am on Wednesday after the Zimbabwean army’s televised announcement that it was taking control of the country.

“What we know is that there was an exchange of fire and word is that one of his guards died on the spot. Those pictures were taken hours later‚” said an independent media journalist who first obtained the pictures.

A senior government official who spoke to TimesLIVE confirmed that the pictures were of Chombo’s house.

“That’s his official residence. He has many houses but chose to go to this one. He didn’t expect the blitz. No one did actually‚” the source said.

The pictures show an entry door that was blown open leading to the kitchen which was also destroyed.