Pepsi confers ‘2Konectinge’ cars to Rukungiri

By Tonny Akankwatsa

Uganda’s leading soft drink producer, Crown Beverages Limited has given away more two cars regards the ‘2Kkonectinge with Pepsi’ campaign country wide.

Pepsi gave away two brand new-Toyota Wish cars to its lucky customers yesterday in Rukungiri.

David Ssenfuka and Judith Atuhaire expressed a joyous emotional state on receiving their cars, May 15, in their home town.

“I am so grateful. Pepsi has made my dream come true. I never thought of having a car in my life,” Judith said with blossom happiness.

Judith receiving her ‘2Konectinge’ wish car keys.

“I thank Pepsi for such a wonderful offer and I will always appreciate and drinking Pepsi for such a memorable gift of my life,” Ssenfuka noted.

Pepsi by far have given away six Toyota Wish cars of the twenty five vehicles to be given away to its esteemed customers. Among other gifts, four refrigerators out of twenty four have also been taken.

David receiving his car keys

In addition, is the long awaited trip to Dubai with all payments catered for, courtesy of Crown Beverages. Only fourteen customers are by far the lucky winners of twenty four people going to tour Dubai.

Winner David Ssenfuka riding in his ‘2konectinge’ wish car.

On this concern, “I urge all people to engage themselves in this optimum opportunity” to win cars, gifts and the Dubai treat “just at a cost of two thousand shillings” buying; Pepsi, Mirinda and Mountain Dew glass bottled soft drinks and “sending the paired codes under the bottle crowns to 7888,” Elizabeth Batamuliza, brand manager Pepsi explained during the ‘2Konectinge’ prize give away in Rukungiri district.