Over 2000 Benefit from Yogi Health Camp

By Brian Musasizi

More than 2000 people have received free treatment for various ailments at medical camps at Wakisi Division, Buikwe District.

The bi-monthly health camps started last year and are organized by Yogi Steels Ltd, Gold Star Battery and the health department of Njeru Municipal Council at Malindi Parish, Wakisi Division.

Alpesh Patel, the Managing Director at Yogi Steels Ltd said improving access to health amenities is a core aspect of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility.

(L_R)Mr. Alpesh Partel the MD Yogi Steels Ltd, Sanjay and John Magezi a Wealth Creation Ambassador.

“We strongly believe in empowering communities within and outside our operating areas in various ways- one of which is the provision of preventive medical care as well as treatment for existing conditions.

Our core concern is the people in these communities and how we can improve their overall socio-economic standing and this health fair is one of the ways we are doing it, “Alpesh said.

Ms. Liz Mbeiza, the Human Resource Manager at Yogi Steels Ltd said that their medical outreaches share health information that empowers participants to be more aware of the symptoms and prevention of treatable and preventable illnesses as well as the services that the government has made available to them at the local health centers II, III, IV and district hospitals.

Mr.Jimmy Lwanga, the Speaker for Njeru Municipality explained that the Municipality has been struggling with many people with is eye defects and diseases caused by diabetes, hypertension and poor sanitation.

He says a team of doctors from Wakisi and Njeru among other areas have pitched camp at Malindi to offer free medical services to residents. He hailed Yogi adding that medics are also handling cases of malaria, typhoid, toothache, syphilis, gonorrhea, and cough among others.

Mr.Philip Sserunjogi, the health Inspector of the Njeru Municipality asked the government to equip health centers in the area for residents to live better lives.