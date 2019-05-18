NWSC to serve 1million in Isingiro, Mbarara-Masaka

By John Fischer

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation has revealed plans to serve over 1million people in Isingiro, Mbarara, Masaka and the surrounding areas with clean safe water, sanitation services and water for production and agriculture.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony for the 120million Euros South Western Cluster water and sanitation development project, NWSC MD Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha shared that the project when completed will address the water supply challenges in Isingiro, Mbarara,Masaka and the surrounding areas.

“We have had a long standing water challenge in the mentioned towns. Working with the Government of Uganda, Ministry of Water and Environment, Ministry of Finance and other development partners, we secured funding to implement the project. The detailed designs of the project are ongoing and work will start in August 2020 for a period of two years.” Eng Mugisha said

Dr. Silver added that the corporation has secured more 70million Euros for a distribution network to various parts of the districts

“The dual project, first of the kind will also provide water for production and agriculture using the same massive intake that will be sunk along river Kagera on the Uganda-Tanzania border. I caution the contractors to empathise with the people suffering in the dry corridor and deliver the project on time.” he said

NWSC Corporation Secretary and Deputy Managing Director Board Affairs Ms Edith Kateete appreciated the support from the Government of, Ministry of Water and Environment and other stakeholders that have significantly contributed towards the success of the project.

Eng Alex Gisagara the Director Engineering services at NWSC shared that the project is the first of the kind in water and sanitation infrastructure in Uganda.

“We are installing a massive intake along river Kagera to abstract over 680million liters of water per day. This is the first size of abstraction the corporation has ever attempted to do. We shall then pump water 70kms to Mbarara, provide water for agriculture, augment supply in Masaka among other benefits.” he shared

The NWSC project engineer Jackson Nimusiima shared that the project will benefit 1million people; 300,000 in Isingiro, 350,0000 in Mbarara, 350,000 in Masaka and leave room for expansion.

Other project components include;

•construction of a ground water treatment plant in Masaka.

•Upgrade of Nabajuzi in Masaka (This will also address the quality of the water abstracted)

•Extension of services to Lukaaya,Bukulula, Butende, and the surrounding areas

•Isingiro water treatment plant

•Supply towns along the Isingiro-Mbarara-Masaka highway

•Construction of a waste water systems in Mbarara and Masaka

•Achieve 100% water coverage in the corridor by 2030

Project technical supervisor Eng Phillipe Vullien (Suez) and the Project director Mr Arnaud Durand from BRL Ingeniere made a commitment to deliver the project and it’s components on time.

In a bid to achieve it’s water and sewerage services for all mantra, NWSC is working on parallel projects in Bushenyi, Gulu, Arua, Sembabule,Kumi-Ngora,Pallisa,Nakasongola, Nakaseke, Mbale, Adjumani, Busia, Kapchorwa,Katosi water works in Kampala among others.