NWSC Bags Distinction Water Leaders Award

By John Sekabira

NWSC has been announced utility Distinction Water Leader during the Global Water Awards 2019 held at the Natural History Museum London, United Kingdom.



Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha receiving the Global water award.



Each year, the Global Water Awards are presented at the Global Water Summit, the major business conference for the water industry worldwide.

Global Water Award 2019.



Established in 2006 by Global Water Intelligence, the awards recognise the most important achievements in the international water industry within several categories, and reward those initiatives in the water, wastewater and desalination sectors that are moving the industry forward through improved operating performance, innovative technology adoption and sustainable financial models.



The Water Leaders’ Award goes to the publicly owned utility from a developing country that is able to demonstrate an outstanding step-change in performance improvement. This years finalists included•Aguas Bonaerenses S.A Argentina •Instabul Water and Sewerage Admjnstaration (ISKI), Turkey•National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Uganda•National Water Commision, Jamaica.



Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha attributes the award to the support from the Government of Uganda.



In addition, NWSC was recognised for its efforts to transform the utility into sub-Saharan Africa’s most banakable water utility after securing the continent’s highest ever credit rating for the sector.South Africa’s Global Credit Ratings Co assigned NWSC a long term national scale issuer rating of AA (UG) and a short term rating of A1+(UG).



This is the second time NWSC is receiving the Distinction Water Leaders Award, having won the same prestigious award in Paris 4 years back.



Speaking at the award ceremony, Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha attributed the award to the support from the Government of Uganda, the Board and committed staff at NWSC and corporation customers who support the utility by paying bills promptly.”We are aggressively extending our network to serve more people in the country.

In addition, we we working on water supply stabilization plans to address all wate supply challenges in the network and large infrastructure service delivery projects aimed at improving access to clean safe water and sanitation services in Uganda.” he said