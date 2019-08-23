NTALE HIT A MAJOR DEAL, JOINS UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

By Jolly Gwari and Agencies

The Ugandan singer and songwriter Irene Ntale has officially joined Universal Music (UMGNG), the world’s biggest record label and home to some of the world’s greatest music talents like The Weekend, Nicki Minaj, Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Taylor Swift, among others. Ntale is known for her ability to blend together sounds from the region. She is one of the leading female artists on the continent and the first artist from Uganda to be signed to Universal Music Group.

Ntale releases her first single, ‘Nyamba’ meaning “help me “under Universal Music Group Nigeria on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Notably, ‘Nyamba’ is a romantic poem portraying the delicateness of love which could be enthused by her past experience. ‘I want all my fans to fall in love, dance, and be unafraid to express themselves when they listen to this song”. Ntale broke the news to her fans and media via her social media platforms on Wednesday morning, August 21, posting photos from the contract signing, with the promising caption, “Shall we begin?”

“We are excited to have Ntale join the family. She is an extremely talented artist and her dedication to her craft has paid off in East Africa. This partnership has been 2 years in the making and we are excited to be on this journey with her as she sets her eyes on Africa and then the world”. General Manager Universal Music Group said.