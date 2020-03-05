NSSF BOSS TIPS MUBS STUDENTS ON ENTREPRENEURSHIP AND FINANCIAL LITERACY

By Moses Oketayot

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in partnership with Daily Monitor have today kicked off a month-long career expo for university students countrywide. The expo, now in its 9th year, is intended to prepare students for the workplace, equipping them with skills and knowledge to increase their employability.

The students listening attentively



Speaking to journalists at the launch of the expo at Makerere University Business School, NSSF Managing Director, Richard Byarugaba said that this year’s expo will focus on entrepreneurship and financial literacy to prepare them to be financially independent.



Under Financial literacy, students will obtain knowledge on Personal finance management with topics that include Debt Management, Positioning oneself for higher Pay, and Habits of the financially

intelligent.“This is in line with the NSSF’s overall financial literacy program, where we offer professional financial and investment advice to our members to enable them to make better decisions when they get their retirement funds.

We have therefore tailored the program to be relevant to university students during the expo.” Byarugaba said.

In his address to the students Byarugaba advised the students to be problem solvers by finding solutions to them hence making money from it where he cited the innovators of safeboda who are thriving in the business right now. “Your degree is really not enough to get you through in life.

It is your passion and skills that will make you successful people in your careers. Learn to save as much as possible from your earnings,” he advised.

The MUBS students in attendance at the career expo on Tuesday



Tony Glencross a manager of a local media outlet in his speech also advised the students to always read and learn new things, especially from the internet always when they get the chance.

He further advised them that in order for them to succeed in their careers, they would have to make sacrifices and let their passion for success drive them instead of avoidable desires.



Other topics for discussion at the expo will include Self-start ups, a session on Today’s job market and career advice from the best employers in the country.



The Expo will be held in 11 universities countrywide at Makerere University Business School, Kyambogo University, Makerere University, Ndejje University, Nkumba University, YMCA, Uganda Martyrs University Nkozi, IUIU, Gulu University Mutesa 1 University and Bishop Stuart University. Over 10,000 university students are expected to attend the expo countrywide this year.