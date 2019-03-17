National Standards Council appointed for 3 years ﻿

8 Shares

Hon Amelia Kyambadde in middle with members of NSC





The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, has appointed ten members of the 8th National Standards Council (NSC) for a period of three years.

The NSC is the supreme governing body of UNBS that is responsible for providing oversight and policy guidance to management to ensure effective service delivery. The council is responsible for approval of draft standards as national standards.

The ten members of the Council were sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at UNBS Head Office in Bweyogerere.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon. Kyambadde congratulated the Chairperson and members for their re-appointment to serve on UNBS Board for the next three years.

She noted that there were delays in appointing the NSC because of the proposed restructuring of government agencies. “The delay in the appointment of the 8th NSC was due to discussions within government on the restructuring processes of Departments and Agencies but due to the critical nature of the Council in the implementation of UNBS mandate, Cabinet agreed, after consultation with the Attorney General, to reappoint the 8th NSC,” Hon. Kyambadde added.

Hon. Kyambadde acknowledged the achievements and challenges of the 7th Council as detailed in their report and encouraged the members to find innovative ways and solutions to resolve them.

She added that work such as standards to be approved had accumulated and urged them to adhere to good governance practices as they provide oversight to UNBS activities and programmes.

“I would also wish to see better policies and strategies put in place in supporting various Government programs and the private sector while delivering UNBS services,” she said.

In her inaugural address, the Chairperson of the National Standards Council, Eng. Masitula Munyaami Male pledged to work with Government and UNBS management to ensure that the institution delivers on its mandate.

NSC Members Include:

Eng. Masitula Munyaami Male, Chairperson

Dr. Ben Manyindo, Executive Director, Secretary to the Council

Prof. Jackson Mwakali

Mr. Afidra O. Ronald

Mr. Al-hajji Lule Umar Mawiya,

Ms. Mary Sepuya

Mr. Kachope-Kato Benedict Abooki

Dr. James Kaboggoza Ssemwanga

Eng. Peter Balimunsi

Ms. Daphne Rutazaana

About UNBS

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) is a statutory body responsible for developing and promoting standards and quality of products and services to facilitate fair trade, promote local industries and protect consumers.