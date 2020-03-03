Najjemba Scores Crucial Away Goal In Narrow Defeat To Tanzania

By Mariam Ayebare & Agencies

Forward Fauzia Najjemba scored a crucial goal for the Uganda U17 National team in the 2-1 loss away to Tanzania on Sunday.

Najjemba who plays as the captain for Kampala Queens in the FUFA Women Super League gave Uganda an early lead with a classic finish in the 5th minute.

Fauzia Najjemba (13) is joined by teammates in celebration

The fast winger calmly controlled a through pass from Catherine Nagadya, went past a Tanzanian defender before firing home just at the near post.

Tanzania, however, made a come back through striker Aisha Masaka who netted a brace.

Uganda will go into the return leg in a fortnight’s time with the hope of finishing the job at home.

The return leg will take place on 14th March 2020 at StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Tanzania will play either Cameroon or Sao Tome and Principe at the next qualifying stage.