MUTOOLA CORPORATE CLUB WINS INAUGURAL MUKONO BEACH SOCCER TOURNAMENT

By Jolly Gwari

Mutoola Corporate Club has won the first edition of the Mukono Beach Soccer Tournament that was held on 18th August at Mutoola Resort beach in Mukono district after beating Mpungu United 6-5 in normal time. According to Red-Pepper, there were seven teams that took part in the tournament and they include Mutoola Corporate Club, Mpungu United Club, Red Stars Mpata, Mubanda FC, Hero Investments Ltd Bweyogere, Countryside Bweyogere, Mukono Country Club.

The winners were awarded a trophy and a winners silver medal and the runners up were awarded bronze medals. The chairman of the tournament Thomas Kimuli, said that they sent out many invitations to many corporate companies within the district but only seven turned up because of logistical issues, but said that they will build on this number to ensure that more clubs participate in the second edition next year in February where they expect more than 30 teams to participate and there will be better prizes for the winners.

Kimuli also said that the purpose of this tournament is to scout talent so that they can be nurtured by the Uganda Beach Soccer Association and be able to compete at national and international level.

Below is a summary of the winners from number one to seven

Mutoola Corporate Club (winners)

Mpungu United Club (2nd Runners up)

Red Stars Mpata (3rd Runners up)

Mubanda FC (4th Runners up)

Hero Investments Ltd Bweyogere

Countryside Bweyogere

Mukono Country Club