Musicians Petition Kadaga Over Police Ban

Rebecca Kadaga , Speaker of Uganda Parliament has met music promoters and events managers who petitioned Parliament over police action to suspend their music concerts, which they say are a source of their livelihoods.

They claim to have been stopped from hosting concerts where Bobi Wine is scheduled to perform. The organisers decry loss of business and say that police imposes stringent requirements, which oftentimes are not within their grasp.

The Internal Affairs Minister will today make a statement to Parliament on the same and I shall bring the matters the petitioners have raised for Parliament to seek a lasting solution.

Bobi Wine ban is seen as a political move to counter his popularity.