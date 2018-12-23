Museveni’s Supporters Get Boost in Amama Backyard

57 Shares

Patson Baraire Kanungu

President Museveni has opened an office for Kinkizi West Constituency NRM Nyekundire group an offshoot which is opposed to their MP, James Kaberuka in Kihihi Town.

This office will coordinate efforts to defeat the incumbent MP James Kaberuka who followed Amama Mbabazi who stood against President Museveni in 2016 General Elections.

President Museveni also commissioned the Kanungu District Youth Fish Project which was initiated by Kanungu Youth Development Association (KAYODEA).

State House comptroller Lucy Nakyobe introduces the Patron of Kanungu Youth Fish Farming Project Dixon Kagurusi to President Yoweri Museveni at the fish ponds as District Youth Councilor Eliab Nasasira looks on

He also launched the use of Kanyampanga Gravity Water Scheme by opening a water tap at Nyamwegabira in Kihihi Town Council.

At the end of the rally at Kanungu District Headquarters , NRM Western Region Youth and Kanungu Activists for Good Governance members endorsed President Museveni as their sole candidate for 2021 general elections by giving him a shield and spear to defend the nation.

He also officiated at the opening of K16 Girlz offices in Kanungu Town Council an organization aimed at transforming the welfare of the girl child in Kanungu District.

President Museveni presided over the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the 78.5Km Kanungu–Kihiihi –Ishasha –Rukungiri road. Later addressed a public rally in Kanungu Town.

The NRM has done a great job, developing a country whose economy had almost collapsed, to where we are now. This is no mean feat. The principle has always been, use the meagre resources to cause maximum impact.

This new Rukungiri- Kanungu road will among other things promote tourism, which is a major foreign exchange earner, contribute socio-economic transformation and regional integration because it will link us to the DRC.

Recently drought affected this area, largely due to changes in weather patterns. These changes, however, were a result of human activity. All the wetlands and water bodies must be protected. I ask those who are in the swamps to vacate them.