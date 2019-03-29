Museveni Will Travel In Standard Gauge Train From Mombasa to Nairobi

President Yoweri Museveni is looking forward to use the Kenyan Standard gauge railway from Mombasa to Nairobi as a motivation for Uganda’s investment in the same.

It’s going to be a big boost for the standard gauge railway investment in East Africa as the two heads of state board the Madaraka Express this morning.

President Museveni is on his last day of the State visit to Kenya where he arrived in the port city of Mombasa on Wednesday.

“You have given me the honour of being the first President to ride on the new railway. I will put it in my album and show it to all the Ugandans,” said Museveni said.

Museveni hailed President Kenyatta for handling what he described as Uganda’s perennial problem of delays at the Port of Mombasa through the railway to tackle corruption and other difficulties in clearing goods destined for Uganda.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also invited Uganda to join Kenya in the joint development of the standard gauge railway to ensure it continues from the border to the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Commuter train services on the standard gauge railway were launched to on May 31 2017 by President Kenyatta to run through the 480km SGR connecting the capital Nairobi to the port city of Mombasa.

The China Road and Bridge Corporation implemented the mega infrastructure project that is deemed an early result of the Belt and Road Initiative.