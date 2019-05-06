Museveni Speaks Out on Bobi Wine

Kenneth Obua

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has come out to give guidance on the

issue of legitimate public assemblies after the country witnessed

running battles between opposition and police in an open letter.



“If you want to hold a public meeting (olu kungana) or a procession

(ekivulu) for a legitimate reason, you should liaise with the Police,

so that your public meeting or your procession does not endanger the

lives of other Ugandans or the safety of their property. You agree

with the Police on the route, if it involves a procession, or the

venue if it is an event or a rally”.



Museveni said those with bad motives could use the disorganization

that comes when public rallies are held in public areas.



“The problem we have with some elements of the opposition is that they

ignore this. They want to hold meetings or processions near markets

or through crowded streets. This one we cannot allow. It is the core

principle of the NRM never to allow the looting or damaging people’s

property or endangering their lives”.



He said Ugandans should guard against hate speech disguised in these

meetings which could be detrimental to the strides made.



“You cannot be rallying and processioning for an illegitimate reason –

preaching lies, preaching sectarianism, preaching hate. Those who

made mistakes to tolerate such bogusness, paid a heavy price. Did you

see the massacre in New Zealand? How about the ones in Sri Lanka

recently, in France, in Belgium, in Norway etc.? These tragedies in those areas

started with pseudo – and bogus preachers”.



He ended up castigating Uganda Police Force for using unnecessary

means shattering his car.



“However, I also disapprove of the method the Police used to break the

glass of Bobi Wine’s car. They should have towed the vehicle to

wherever they wanted him to be”.