MUSEVENI OFFERS TO BUY CLOTHING FOR AFRICAN BISHOPS

By Jolly Gwari

President Yoweri Museveni has promised to buy vestments and robes for African bishops who are scheduled to attend the symposium of Episcopal Conference of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) next month in Kampala, Uganda. The high-level meeting to be hosted in Uganda will mark the golden jubilee of SECAM. Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala says Museveni has confirmed the offer in a communication to the Uganda Episcopal Conference. Dr. Lwanga says providing the vestments will be the contribution of the president towards the Golden Jubilee. He told millions of Christians gathered at Namugongo to commemorate Uganda Martyrs. He, however, did not reveal the cost of the clerical dresses to thousands of Christians who attended mass in honor of Uganda Martyrs at Namugongo on Monday. “We urge you to pray for us as we prepare for that golden jubilee celebration and the meeting. It will also climax with a celebration here at Namugongo on July 29th,” he said. Notably, in a speech that was delivered by vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Mr. Museveni compared the courage of the Uganda Martyrs to that of fighters of the National Resistance Army during the Luweero triangle bush war. He urged the clergy to preach hard work among Christians saying that prosperity miracles cannot come without work. More so, president Museveni paid tribute to four pilgrims from Kenya who were knocked dead by a motorist while trekking to Namugongo. “That is something which could have been avoided if the driver was not reckless. As the government of Uganda, we condemn it and pray for their families,” he said.