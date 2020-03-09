MTN injects over UGX50M in Stanbic Bank-led School championship

By Jolly Gwari

Kampala – Telecom giants, MTN Uganda, on Friday, March 6, injected UGX50million in the Stanbic Bank National schools championship project, management revealed.

The National Championship project is an annual Stanbic Bank initiative that seeks to equip secondary school students with business and enterprise skills in a bid to nurture entrepreneurship, creativity, and long term business thinking.

Speaking to Sem Somdev, MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer, the initiative by Stanbic Bank is commendable as it helps prepare the students for a bright future which will ultimately be good for the nation.

“The actions we take today will determine the outcomes of tomorrow. This has to be deliberate because things don’t just happen automatically.

We commend Stanbic bank for taking this initiative and continue call on others to do the same so that we – collectively – can make a big difference,” he said while handing over the cheque.

The Bank’s Chairman, Japheth Katto said the championship would respond to the need for reducing youth unemployment which is a serious problem in Uganda and beyond.

“It is imperative that we ensure this young population is participating productively for the good of our country’s economy,” said Katto.

Over 100 schools are set to take part in the fourth edition of the championship up from just 42 schools when it started indicating a growing interest in the program.

Stanbic Bank National schools championship project 2019 First runners-up, Nyakasura School. (PHOTO: File)

