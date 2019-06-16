MOROTO UBC RADIO SHOCKS PRESIDENT MUSEVENI

By Jolly Gwari

The unreliability of the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) radio station in Moroto district has surprised President Museveni. Jones Othieno alias DJ Jones, the staff at the station told the president at Morulinga State Lodge in Moroto on Wednesday night that the station, which serves Karamoja sub-region, only operates twice a month.

UBC Radio was established in March 2015 and operates in Singila village. The station operates in a small container in an open compound, which is littered with cow dung. Othieno, who utilized the opportunity of question time, told the president that the radio is housed in a container and had failed to serve its purpose in the region due to technical problems. Notably, Othieno urged the President to intervene in the situation.

In this ironical conversation, Mr. President laughed at the revelation and pledged to follow up the matter. “A radio is supposed to be daily not seasonal. That it only comes on twice every month – that one now is something new. I’m happy that you’ve told me, I’m going to follow it up,” Mr. President said. All the radio equipment together with the transmitter is in the same small container.

UBC Radio, also known as Totore mainly operates when there is electricity. For this reason, government officials, sensitize residents on government programs through radio stations in town due to the poor status of the UBC station.