Miss Curvy was given a ‘DMC’ Cherokee

With unstoppable buzz since launch of Miss curvy project to boost tourism in Uganda, one would think this was to be the best ever pageant competitions Uganda will ever see besides Miss Uganda.

As that was not enough, the project had tremendous support from; fans, agencies, companies and contenders themselves all over the nation.

However much we loved and anticipated it to the best beauty content, we forgot one thing, ‘the whole project seemed to be too good to be true.’ I say so. Why?

News reaching our desk recently reveal that apparently Miss Curvy-Belinda is facing challenges trying to make sure that what looked as an authentic prize-Grand Cherokee should indeed be in good condition as thought prior.

Nasasi Belinda excited about the Cherokee prize.

Rumour has it that the babe of her ass-ets has taken her then nice looking Cherokee prize to the garage to fix missing and repairing some of its parts before she puts it on road.

Many thought it was a brand new Grand Cherokee Jeep but all in dismay after discovering that the car with registration number UAL 810Y belonged to Matovu David but because of sticker all over it then, many didn’t realize it.

Belinda stationed the car in Mutundwe since April 27 since repairing and fixing services is more than a six figure bill.

One Belinda out-ruled other contestants on April 26 at Imperial Royal to be ‘controversially’ crowned miss curvy Uganda. She will be representing Uganda in continental competitions.

Watch the space for updates soon.