Ministry of Education Boss In Nasty Accident

The Director of Basic Education in the Ministry of Education & Sports, Ismael Mulindwa has been evacuated to Kampala for urgent medical attention.

Mulindwa who was traveling to Soroti on Thursday evening was involved in a nasty accident at Kibuku along Tirinyi – Mbale Road.

His daughter Kuluthum Namulindwa of SPA- Health Tutors College Mulago was seen with other relatives at Kololo Airstip waiting for him to be taken to Kampala hospital.

The cause of the accident is not yet established.

The wreckage of the vehicle UG 2884E was taken to Kibuku police station.