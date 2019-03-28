Minister Azuba Reveals Uganda Airlines Ownership﻿







Ugandans woke up to disturbing news involving ownership of Uganda

airlines. A minority report by the Budget Committee of Parliament showed that Uganda

government was spending billions of shillings on a company they don’t

own.



Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah presided over parliament today

afternoon and on agenda was clarification of ownership.



Oulanyah said Ugandans want harmony and members of parliament should

let the Minister of Transport table documents.



“Chairman of Budget Committee should come forward and verify documents

before they are uploaded by the Clerk of Parliament”, Oulanyah said



Amos Lugoloobi, Chairman of Budget Committee said government has

obtained all the necessary documents regarding ownership of Uganda

airlines.



The Ministry of Finance and Transport will own 1,000,000 shares each

at shs 100 respectively.



“The Uganda National Airlines Company Limited was registered with

2,000,000 shares and are owned by Ministry of works and transport plus

Ministry Finance”, Eng Monica Azuba Ntege said.



Kassiano Wadri , Member of Parliament Arua Municipality spoke

passionately about the rumor asking government to come clean otherwise

the tax payer would lose billion shillings once again.



President Yoweri Museveni promised Ugandans that he would revive

Uganda Airlines so that it facilitates the growth of sectors like

tourism, transport and export of agricultural products among others.



Uganda is set to receive two bombardier planes next months.

Henry Musasizi, MP Rubanda East said Uganda owns the airlines and has

constituted a board of Directors.



The supplementary budget expenditures for the aircraft shall be

financed through the additional revenue release in the FY 2018/2019

and proceeds from the anticipated $60 MTN license renewal fees payment

and capital gains tax resulting from the sale of Tullow Oil’s assets

to Total E&P Uganda at $15 million.



Lugoloobi says failure to honor payment, would led to severe

penalties and damages against Uganda.

Uganda ordered for four CRJ900 regional jets with Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, as part of the

much-anticipated plan for the revival of Uganda Airlines.



Minister Azuba warned that the required Shs 280 billion has to be made

by March 29 or else the manufacturer will push Uganda’s aircraft

orders aside to 2022.



Government has fulfilled conditions set by MPs Joy Atim Ongom and

Winfred Kiiza who presented a minolity report to parliament. They

wanted Parliament to differ the supplementary requests until a number

of irregularities are sorted.



The government has tabled documents showing proof of documents

regarding ownership of Uganda airlines.