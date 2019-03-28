Minister Azuba Reveals Uganda Airlines Ownership﻿

Ugandans woke up to disturbing news involving ownership of Uganda
airlines. A minority report by the Budget Committee of Parliament showed that Uganda
government was spending billions of shillings on a company they don’t
own.
Deputy Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah presided over parliament today
afternoon and on agenda was clarification of ownership.
Oulanyah said Ugandans want harmony and members of parliament should
let the Minister of Transport table documents.
“Chairman of Budget Committee should come forward and verify documents
before they are uploaded by the Clerk of Parliament”, Oulanyah said
Amos Lugoloobi, Chairman of Budget Committee said government has
obtained all the necessary documents regarding ownership of Uganda
airlines.
The Ministry of Finance and Transport will own 1,000,000 shares each
at shs 100 respectively.
“The Uganda National Airlines Company Limited was registered with
2,000,000 shares and are owned by Ministry of works and transport plus
Ministry Finance”, Eng Monica Azuba Ntege said.
Kassiano Wadri , Member of Parliament Arua Municipality spoke
passionately about the rumor asking government to come clean otherwise
the tax payer would lose billion shillings once again.
President Yoweri Museveni promised Ugandans that he would revive
Uganda Airlines so that it facilitates the growth of sectors like
tourism, transport and export of agricultural products among others.
Uganda is set to receive two bombardier planes next months.
Henry Musasizi, MP Rubanda East said Uganda owns the airlines and has
constituted a board of Directors.
The supplementary budget expenditures for the aircraft shall be
financed through the additional revenue release in the FY 2018/2019
and proceeds from the anticipated $60 MTN license renewal fees payment
and capital gains tax resulting from the sale of Tullow Oil’s assets
to Total E&P Uganda at $15 million.
Lugoloobi says failure to honor payment, would led to severe
penalties and damages against Uganda.
Uganda ordered for four CRJ900 regional jets
with Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, as part of the
much-anticipated plan for the revival of Uganda Airlines.
Minister Azuba warned that the required Shs 280 billion has to be made
by March 29 or else the manufacturer will push Uganda’s aircraft
orders aside to 2022.
Government has fulfilled conditions set by MPs Joy Atim Ongom and
Winfred Kiiza who presented a minolity report to parliament. They
wanted Parliament to differ the supplementary requests until a number
of irregularities are sorted.
The government has tabled documents showing proof of documents
regarding ownership of Uganda airlines.
Its good government has come to clear name.