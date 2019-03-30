Minister Azuba Apologizes over Uganda Airlines Registration Mess



Parliament has accepted new documents that prove ownership of Uganda

National Airlines Company Limited’ after the Minister of Works and

Transport , Ntege Azuba apologized to the house that registration

process was flawed.



The debate attracted attention of Ugandans after two MPs Joy Atim

Ongom and Winfred Kiiza, wrote a minolity report in the Budget

Committee of parliament exposing irregularities as regards ownership.

As the deadline drew closer Parliament agreed with the Minolity report

pressing a panic mode button that has exposed several technocrats in

government.



On 27th March 2019, Minister of Works and Transport, Ntege Azuba ran

to Parliament with documents assuring the Nation that a small error

was rectified and hence new documents are presented.



Amos Lugoloobi, the Chairperson Budget Committee said they received a

communication from the Works Minister withdrawing the documents she

laid before the House on 27 March 2019.

On Thursday, Parliament failed to pass the supplementary schedule No.

2 for F/Y2018/2019 and the Deputy Speaker adjourned the house to

Tuesday 2nd April 2019.

With a deadline of 31st March 2019 set for this weekend, the Clerk to

Parliament wrote to Members of Parliament to return back on Friday so

that they pass the supplementary budget.



Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah said “Let us admit that there have been

gross errors. From the speaker’s chair, you wonder if there is a

government and there are people thinking ahead. We wouldn’t be in this

situation. It is unfortunate that am not the president, I would have

sacked a few people”.



When the Speaker called for debate on the matter most MPs gave their thoughts.



Hon Latif Sebaggala said We need a lot of time because we are

committing Ugandans but the methodology isn’t right. We wouldn’t want

the 10th Parliament to be blamed. There is mis-coordination as in far

as ownership is concerned.



Hon Muhammed Nsereko proposed that the ground handling services at

Entebbe Airport should be taken over by the Uganda Airlines Company

Limited. He says that ground handling is a very profitable business

which can boost the airline.



Hon Elijah Okupa said Ntege Azuba the Works Minister should be

subjected to disciplinary proceedings for her errors and

irregularities in the registration process and issues surrounding the

shareholding of Uganda Airlines.



Hon Ssekikubo said it is unfair to Ugandans and quite irrational for

Parliament to debate and pass the supplementary expenditure schedule

No. 2 for F/Y2018/2019 to purchase Uganda Airlines which is owned by

some powerful individuals in Government.



Amos Lugoloobi said the Government of Uganda in its wise counsel

preferred to incorporate Uganda Airlines under the ‘Uganda National

Airlines Company Limited’ so as to avoid any liabilities arising out

of the former companies

“Looking at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) register,

the two former airline companies were owned by government and the

government had an option to adopt the current Uganda Airlines on any

of the two or incorporate another company”.