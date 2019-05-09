Midwives Converge In Mbarara To Celebrate Milestones

By Jane Mukama

Birth is the time when the risk of death is greatest for both babies

and mothers. Globally, more than 1 million babies die during the first

day of life, an additional 1.3 million stillbirths occur, and most of

the 303,000 maternal deaths occur during childbirth.

Commemorations took place in Mbarara District officiated by Minister

for State for Health for Primary Health Care, Dr.Joyce Moriku Kaducu.

Kaducu noted that Midwives provide care that change the families,

community and nation by saving lives of mothers and babies

“I want to express my gratitude for being part of this occasion when

we celebrate and recognize the great work of midwives.”

Each year since 1992, the International Confederation of Midwives

(ICM) leads global recognition and celebration of the work of

midwives, on the 5th of May.