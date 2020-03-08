Matembe Lauds Uganda’s Museveni for uplifting the Girl Child

By Grace Turyatunga

The former Minister for Ethics and Integrity Ms. Miria Matembe has praised and thanked His Excellency the President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for empowering women and the girl child.

This was during the 3rd Annual Kyotera Charity Health Run 2020 yesterday in Kyotera district where she was the guest of honor.

The run is aimed at empowering the girl child and education rights and also help girls have access to sanitary pads in schools for a better education journey.

“Although I disagreed with President Museveni, I always thank him for encouraging and empowering the girl child unlike previous governments,” she said.

Miria Matembe also went ahead and said that although they fought for women’s rights, it was President Museveni who facilitated their dream and saw women out of the kitchen and occupying powerful offices.

She said women should be treated as human beings in their full rights in the sense of observing gender equality.

The run which attracted over 20 schools in Kyotera district was organized by Dreams of the Tropical Youth Uganda (DROTY), a community-based organization, in Kyotera district.