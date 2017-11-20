Massive: Fortebet Seals Ugandan Premier League Partnership Deal

Fortebet, now the biggest betting company in Uganda has sealed a sponsorship agreement for the Uganda Premier League (UPL).

Fortebet becomes the first local betting company to sponsor such a top local soccer league.

As a result of the cooperation there will be newly installed a ‘Man of the Match’ and a ‘Player of the Month award’ fully sponsored by ForteBet. Journalists will select the best player from every single game and based on this they will be successively voted the major award holder at the end of each month. The company will be a partner to all league events as well.

This cooperation places ForteBet and UPL so high and professional, as company representatives believe this effort will raise the prestige of the Ugandan top league-a base for the Cranes national team. “Sport and soccer is our primary business, hence we decided to support the Azam Uganda Premier League to foster the development of new Ugandan talents,” Marek Mickal, ForteBet head of marketing, explained.

The cooperation is starting with immediate effect meaning the first step for the players to become a star will be done as early as this afternoon when the Premier League full round is to be played.