By Emmanuel Sekago

She cranes and National Insurance Corporation (NIC) been unveiled by Loughborough Lightening netball club.

Uganda goal shooter Mary Nubba Cholhok has today (Monday) been unveiled to Lightening netball club and becomes the second Ugandan international to tread the floors of Loughborough University after the recent departure of Peace Proscovia at the super league franchise.

The 21 year old She cranes player will fill follow in the footsteps of fellow goal shooter, the She cranes Captain and country woman also idol Proscovia, who has swapped one Lightening for another as She moves down under to play for Australian franchise Sunshine coast Lightening.

Having shown rapid progress over the last three years Nubba, who stands at 6ft 7, will pose a huge threat to her Super league rivals when she links up with East midlands based franchise for the 2019 Vitality netball super league season. Having been named the most valuable player at the World University games in 2018, she has played in the Africa World netball cup qualifiers and the recent Uganda’s three match series against England Roses.

Having only played netball five years ago Mary Nubba Cholhok has enjoyed a rapid rise, earning her place in the superleague grand finalist’s squad just one year of senior international netball.

On the prospect of playing netball in England, Mary said “Am so excited and just cannot wait to step through the gates at Loughborough and am so eager to see it. In September I first found out there might be the chance to come to Loughborough and when I signed that contract I partied all night.”

“It’s a great opportunity for me as a young person and I think I will be able to develop my career at the university. Peace has told me it develops talent and really encourages sports and particularly girls sports but that the education is really good as well I want to develop my talent in netball and also go further with my studies, but also want to inspire more girls who have not yet discovered who they are and how far their talents can take them. I hope to inspire them like I was inspired by peace.” She noted.