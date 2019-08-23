Mama Tendo Facebook groups to be shut down

By Our Reporter

Uganda’s most popular Facebook groups Mama Tendo and Rebel Parents might be no more if threats to close them come to pass.

The government, through the chairperson of the Pornography Control Committee Dr. Annette Kezaabu, has vowed to shut down the Facebook on accusations of spreading pornography.

Dr. Kezaabu was speaking to NTV Uganda on Wednesday morning saying her efforts to fight pornography had paid off by arresting administrators of groups such as Mama Tendo.

The groups are some of the largest Facebook groups providing information to members ranging from parenting, jobs, relationships, medicine, and so on.