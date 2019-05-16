Malawi president fires cabinet committee

Malawian president, Peter Mutharika,78, has today sent-off all his cabinet committee of ministers amidst preparations for the nations 6th presidential election.

Come next week, Malawi citizens are to decide by vote who their next president elect will be for more five years till 2024.

In accordance to the statement from state House of Malawi, H.E, Peter Mutharika has now decided to retain all the authority and power, and he is by circumstance to execute most of their duties and responsibilities regards serving and leading the nation politically.

Malawian president, H.E, Peter Mutharika

Perhaps this is acceptable as per the ruling constitution of the country in question. The president can individually obtain authority especially in such political pressure period.

Ministers are expected and will have to contend for their respectively desired political positions in the forthcoming elections.

Incumbent President Peter Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will run for a second term in office contending against; Vice-President Saulos Chilima, Lazarus Chakwera and Atupele Muluzi for the next five year term.

Two of them are members on his cabinet ministers. General elections will be held in Malawi on 21 May 2019 to elect the President, National Assembly and local government Councillors

About Peter Mutharika

Arthur Peter Mutharika is a Malawian politician, educator and lawyer who has been President of Malawi since 31 May 2014. Mutharika has worked globally in the field of international justice. He is an expert on international economic law, international law and comparative constitutional law according to Wikipedia.