Makerere University Sunk So Low, Operates As a Criminal Enterprise

OThe sacking of close to 50 employees at Makerere University has raised many concerns in the public with many questioning the current leadership’s capacity.

The new leadership has moved to consolidate authority over students and staff threatening voices of descent.

Most of the sacked Employees accuse the current leadership of abuse of

procedures, regulations, policies and law — all in one sweeping course

of action.

There were too many

procedural irregularities and evident prejudice and wanton

victimization.

The hearing itself was extremely unfair, with the

University featuring in my case (as stated in the summon letter and the

charge sheet) as the Complainant, Prosecutor and the Judge!

You yourself

(as the VC) and Prof Mamdani were the legitimate complainants, but you

hid under Makerere University! A fair hearing required the two of you to

make the case in person and appear for cross-examination. I asked the

prosecutors to produce the two of you but they quietly declined to do

so!

Mr. Vice Chancellor, enforcing discipline seems to be your defining

mandate. I find this shocking to say the least. If your predecessor Prof

Ddumba was as vindictive as you are, I wonder where you would have

ended.

You talk about insubordination. All the time you spent

undermining your boss and engaging in flagrant acts of insubordination

and underhand methods.

That was indiscipline and insubordination, plain

and simple. Prof. Mamdani’s egotistical disregard for structures,

regulations, administrative hierarchies and continued abuse of office,

among other improprieties and abuse of institutional resources – these

are cases of gross misconduct.

“Any attempts to make those who have been disciplined look like martyrs

are futile. They all have the right to appeal against the Appointments

Board decisions through proper channels.”

The similarity I’m making with this COMPARISON is

this: in a criminal syndicate, the criminals (read culprits) strut

around scot free and it’s the victims and whistle-blowers who bite the

bullet.

That is why constructive and honest criticism which should

thrive in a University worth its name has under your administration been

branded as an insult. A University where criticism has been driven

underground is nothing more than a glorified secondary school.

Your friend Prof. Mamdani, who claim the highroad of decolonization

initiative can educate on this matter. Across postcolonial locations

around the world, intellectuals and anti-colonial intelligentsia who are

credited with spearheading the freedom that we now enjoy, and whose

energies were spent in restoring the dignity and the very humanity of

black people around the world were individuals who were not afraid to

speak out their minds.

They did so aware of the risks and consequences.

But they were led by the courage of their convictions. Prof. Mamdani

likes to parade himself as part of this intellectual vanguard. But he

should face up to the irony of his emergence as the patron of the

blackguard that is systematically eroding the intellectual fibre and the

level of integrity we expect of a University of Makerere’s standing.





“We should all join hands and stamp indiscipline and impunity out of

Makerere University.”

Sure, we shall all join hands in stamping out indiscipline and impunity

in this great University. Unfortunately, if we succeed, you and your ilk

who think they have a stranglehold on this University and who are

strutting around with brazen impunity will be the ones to struggle for

the exit.

Colleagues out there may not be vocal about what they know

about you and which they choose to voice in hushed tones. Don’t insult

our intelligence and interpret the silence of the majority and assume

that we are so stupid and gullible.

This institution is BIG, with a rich history behind it. That history was

written by TOWERING ITELLECTS whose memory will inspire a genuinely

cleansing crusade not the kind of farce you are calling for here.

The wheels of truth and justice roles may roll at incredibly slow pace.

But they do turn full circle. You can smirk arrogantly imagining that

you have thought out everything with utmost care. History teaches us

otherwise. The blot you leave on the memory will be wiped away by the

deeds of worthier men and women than yourself.

So, true, impunity and scoundrellism will be swept out of Makerere

University. But not in the way you think. In the history of its long

existence, THE UNIVERSITY has seen the likes of you before. THE SPIRIT

OF TRUTH AND JUSTICE WILL ALWAYS PREVAILS WHETHER OR NOT YOU SUCCEED IN

SHOWING THE OCITAS AND THE NIWAGABAS THE EXIT.

In the end, blackguards don’t win. That’s my one big consolation.

One parting word: The timing of the release of the decision of the

Appointments Board just before Christmas was a sinister move meant to

take away public attention from this sordid deed.

The hope of its

architects must have been that by the time we return back from the

Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, the furore would have died.



That’s precisely the reason I won’t make any proper response till the

new year. This matter isn’t going to die a slow death that its

architects hoped for.

In the coming days, whether on this or other

platforms or media, I’ll paint a shocking picture of corruption in MISR

and Makerere University, and explain the real reasons why the powers

that be (personified by Prof. Nawangwe, Prof. Mamdani and Dr Okello

Ogwang) connived to subject me to a disciplinary process.

I will also

release details that I’ve never revealed before to paint a better

picture of the kind of leaders that this great institution is cursed to

have produced. And yet these is the kind of individuals who brazenly

want to claim the moral highroad. Watch this space. And even if this

space is closed to me, there will be other alternative media out there.

The fight has just began!

—

James Ocita, PhD

Lecturer, Department of Literature