Makerere University Staff Defiant in Face Of Vice Chancellor, Bruce Balaba

JOINT STATEMENT OF ASSOCIATIONS (MUASA, MASA, NUEI) ON APPOINTMENT BOARD & VICE CHANCELLOR’S DECISIONS

Today we received shocking news on the massive dismissals, suspensions and warnings of Staff. A total of 47 staff involved also include the irregular suspensions of MASA Chairman and the General Secretary.

We are distressed by such a decision well aware that the list is a tactical mixture of what seem to be genuine cases and violations of basic rights of Staff. We interpret this to be an act of provocation intended to annoy us and threaten us into submission to bad management and clandestine practices that have now become a norm.

We resolve not to bend low by seeding to provocation and lawlessness as your leaders. We will follow all lawful procedures that depict our civilization including collective actions that are lawful at an appropriate time.

As your leaders, we are doing everything we can for everyone of our members affected to receive justice. For example today we had a good engagement with New Chairperson of Council Mrs Lorna Magara. We wish to advise as follows:

1. That all affected staff should remain calm and use the festive season to prepare for appeals. We have scheduled an interaction with the 47 affected staff on 2/01/2019 in order to understand the cases and advise accordingly. The interaction will be at the Senior Staff Club from 10am.

2. That the new Council will strictly enforce the rule of law at Makerere University and restore a healthy employment system. The Chairperson requested us to remain calm and allow her to study the situation in the university. She insisted that accountability and rule of law will characterize her tenure.

3. That the affected staff should prepare to appeal to the Staff Appeals Tribunal for reviews as soon as they receive their letters. We requested for expeditious handling of appeals and we will follow through.

4. That she received our earlier petition and she is studying it.

We therefore beg all staff for calmness as we extensively engage. We will keep you updated but remain alert.

We are committed to refocusing of our employment systems, transparency and accountability of all our leaders. No amount of pressure or impunity against our members will deter us from this course or threaten our resolve until we succeed.

We urge you to remain United more than ever before.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi Chairman, MUASA

Mr. Bennet Chairman, MASA

Mr. Bruce Twesigye Chairman, NUEI