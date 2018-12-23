Makerere University Sackings Could Lead To Chaos, MUASA Wants Bruce Balaba Out.

38 Shares

“This will be reversed because we know its personal vendetta against staff who rose up to condemn corruption tendencies at the university”.

Many of us were summoned last month and when they failed to get anything incriminating decided to warn us about fighting the Vice Chancellor. A source said Makerere University has been bleeding inside but it will explode from all sides.

Everyone is asking how can you sack 50 staff because they question your authority.

The massive sacking comes after MUASA wrote a letter demanding that Bruce Balaba be replaced from Makerere University Council. Its believed that the university community has an axe to grid with Bruce Balaba’s dealings at the University. Others were Eng Dr Wana Etyem who has be removed and Thomas Tayebwa an MP who was retained.

Makerere University Human Resources Director, Andrew Abunyang announced the sacking as most staff headed for Christmas and new year holidays.

A senior staff said we are sharing the information among ourselves and definitely action will be announced in the coming days.

The university has announced sacked more staff since the New Vice Chancellor entered office than all regimes combined.

Bruce Balaba, who chairs the University Appointments Board is moving to consolidate his power by summoning most staff for disciplinary action. He was returned to Makerere University Council despite protests.

Dr. Stella Nyanzi, the embattled research fellow at Makerere Institute of Social Research (MISR) is one of those whose contract hasn’t been renewed despite court pronouncing itself on matter.

Muasa is slated to call an emergency meeting soon to look at the way forward. A source says there’s alot of corruption and nepotism at Makerere University.

Recently, the University Bursar a re-known clean man resigned to avoid future problems.

First Lady Janet Museveni should move to save Makerere University from corruption and nepotism.