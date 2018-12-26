Makerere University Reject Christmas Assurances From Vice Chancellor

46 Shares

As you receive Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Messages, Makerere University Staff have rejected Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe’s message.

Merry Christmas to you all. In a very special way, I send greetings to parents, sponsors & guardians of our students at all levels, from Diploma, Bachelor to PhD programmes. Our staff, students, development partners, and the government of Uganda for the continued support to Makerere.🎄🤶🏾

“We find your Christmas assurance to the staff saddening in the extreme”.





“ALL the cases were properly handled in accordance with the law and all

those affected were given the opportunity for a fair hearing.” Nawangwe wrote.

The staff think he should enjoy the holidays and family knowing that his decisions affected many.

We are busy planning for a meeting on 2nd January 2019 to chat way forward.