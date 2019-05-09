Makerere University Administrative Staff Association Leaders Charges Dismissed

By Ali Mujuni

The Appointments Board of Makerere University under disciplinary action No.54 of 2019 has dismissed all charges against leaders of the Administrative Association.

Early this year a decision by all members of staff withdrew services from the university in protest of the suspension of Dr Deus Kamunyu Muhwezi, the Chairperson Makerere University Academic Staff Association, Bennet Magara, the Chairperson of Makerere Administrative Staff Association and his General Secretary, Joseph Kalema.

The strike polarized the University and the whole country. It was called off after the new council promised to listen to the leaders.

The University Council directed that the probe committees appointed by the Vice Chancellor halt their operations and hand over the task to the University Appointments Board.

Counsel Kiryowa Kiwanuka , Chairperson of University Appointments Board and team said the Vice Chancellor had provided weak evidence.

“ The evidence is so weak that it does not prove the ingredients of the offence with which the leaders were charged”.

The Board said the University relied on mere allegations, hearsay as well as unsubstantiated facts and failed to prove the guilt.

The prosecution alleged that on 20th December 2018, Bennet Magara and Joseph Kalema had mobilized a mob to force Ms Ruth Iteu Eyuko to the inaugural council meeting. They were further accused for mobilizing the media which portrayed a bad image of the University.

Gordon Murangira, the Personal Assistant to the Vice Chancellor’s evidence was quoted to be full of falsehoods, hearsay and vague, speculative, irrelevant and tenuous allegations.