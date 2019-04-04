M7 Meets Kiir on Peace Pact

President Yoweri Museveni has today (Thursday) received and held a
meeting at State House Entebbe with his South Sudan counterpart, Mr.
Salva Kiir.
Mr. Kiir, who was accompanied by several high-ranking, officials of
his government, was in Uganda for a one-day working visit on the
invitation of President Museveni.
In a bilateral meeting, President Kiir briefed his host on the
progress of implementation of the Peace Agreement, indicating that it
was largely on course with the exception of a few issues that needed
to be resolved.
One such issue, he observed, was the disagreement over some state and
district boundaries.
Responding, President Museveni advised that the leaders should not be
consumed by fights over boundaries; instead they should channel their
efforts towards improving their people’s welfare and incomes.
“It does not matter what state or district you are in. It won’t change
much if you are poor. What is important is to work towards eradicating
poverty and improving your income,” said President Museveni.
He, however, added that if they must, it would be best to follow the
colonial boundaries for both internal and inter-state demarcations in
order to ensure security.
In August 2018, South Sudan warring parties signed an Agreement in
Khartoum, Sudan to end four years of hostility and fighting. President
Kiir signed on behalf of SPLM while Riek Machar signed on behalf of
the rebelling groups.
Presidents Museveni and Omar al-Bashir of Sudan were the agreement’s guarantors.
President Kiir was accompanied, among others, by the Minister of the
Office of the President, Mayik Ayii Deng.
Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sam Kutesa, Presidency
Minister Esther Mbayo, were also present. ENDS