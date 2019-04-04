M7 Meets Kiir on Peace Pact

President Yoweri Museveni has today (Thursday) received and held a

meeting at State House Entebbe with his South Sudan counterpart, Mr.

Salva Kiir.

Mr. Kiir, who was accompanied by several high-ranking, officials of

his government, was in Uganda for a one-day working visit on the

invitation of President Museveni.

In a bilateral meeting, President Kiir briefed his host on the

progress of implementation of the Peace Agreement, indicating that it

was largely on course with the exception of a few issues that needed

to be resolved.



One such issue, he observed, was the disagreement over some state and

district boundaries.

Responding, President Museveni advised that the leaders should not be

consumed by fights over boundaries; instead they should channel their

efforts towards improving their people’s welfare and incomes.

“It does not matter what state or district you are in. It won’t change

much if you are poor. What is important is to work towards eradicating

poverty and improving your income,” said President Museveni.

He, however, added that if they must, it would be best to follow the

colonial boundaries for both internal and inter-state demarcations in

order to ensure security.

In August 2018, South Sudan warring parties signed an Agreement in

Khartoum, Sudan to end four years of hostility and fighting. President

Kiir signed on behalf of SPLM while Riek Machar signed on behalf of

the rebelling groups.

Presidents Museveni and Omar al-Bashir of Sudan were the agreement’s guarantors.

President Kiir was accompanied, among others, by the Minister of the

Office of the President, Mayik Ayii Deng.

Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Sam Kutesa, Presidency

Minister Esther Mbayo, were also present. ENDS