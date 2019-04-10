M7 Inaugurates Taskforce on 4th Industrial Revolution for Uganda

By Ronald Ahimbisbwe
President Yoweri Museveni last evening inaugurated a special expert
taskforce to advise government on the 4th Industrial Revolution and
Emerging Technologies.
The 21 team has The Red Pepper Director for Marketing & Digital Media
Arinaitwe Rugyendo, among other experts from the academia, civil
society, media, ICT sector and the business community.
The President inaugurated team of experts to guide the country on the
4th Industrial Revolution and emerging Technologies at State House
Entebbe.
Mr. Rugyendo is an experienced journalist and media entrepreneur who
has also ventured into practical STEM EDUCATION for children aged
between 4 and 15 years with a view to nurturing them into the next
generation of scientists, innovators, problem solvers and
entrepreneurs. He runs the world wide e2 Young Engineers programme
which originated form Israel and has spread globally in 47 countries
including Uganda. The programme equips children with practical 21st
Century skills to tackle 21st Century problems.
During the ceremony that took place this evening at State House,
Entebbe, and witnessed by Uganda’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana
Rugunda, among others, the President cautioned the team to take great
care integrating the revolution well for the benefit of the people of
Uganda
“The advance of science is the primer of all social change. In order
to use it well, you must integrate it well, “he said.
Mr. Museveni emphasised to the team to think holistically while
embracing the 4th Industrial Revolution saying that the new technology
should help all the people to produce goods and services according to
comparative advantage, the president is quoted as saying, according to
a State House Press Statement.
He stressed the need for Africa to carry out market integration so
that the continent enjoys integrated economic space; adding that the
4th Industrial Revolution should work to help all other traditional
sectors bearing in mind that human needs do not change.
The Minister for Information, ICT and Communications, Hon. Frank
Tumwebaze, saluted the President for launching the taskforce saying
the move demonstrated the NRM Government commitment and willingness to
go an extra mile in digital transformation.
Former ICT Minister, Eng. John Nasasira thanked the President for the
trust in the committee adding that their work will entail
customisation of the benefits of the 4th Industrial Revolution to
Uganda.
The National Task Force has been selected from innovation hubs,
private sector, academia, civil society, Uganda’s development partners
and the Government of Uganda.
The team will study the 4th Industrial Revolution Technologies and
advise Government on policy interventions, possible implementation
areas and the ecosystem for the adoption and promotion of the
Revolution including human capital development, infrastructure and
technological environment.
The 21-member Expert National Task Force on the 4th Industrial
Revolution is chaired by Eng. John Nasasira and incorporates Permanent
Secretaries of the Ministry of ICT and that of Science and Technology,
Heads of ICT Departments of Makerere University and Kyambogo
University, Government officials, members of civil society as well as
the country’s development partners.
The Taskforce is similar to South Africa’s Presidential Commission on
the 4th Industrial Revolution which was established by President Cyril
Ramaphosa in February this year.
Ramaphosa said: “To ensure that we effectively and with greater
urgency harness technological change in pursuit of inclusive growth
and social development, I have appointed a Presidential Commission on
the 4th Industrial Revolution,” he said.
Ramaphosa added that the commission will serve as a national
overarching advisory mechanism on digital transformation.