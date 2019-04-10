M7 Inaugurates Taskforce on 4th Industrial Revolution for Uganda

By Ronald Ahimbisbwe

President Yoweri Museveni last evening inaugurated a special expert

taskforce to advise government on the 4th Industrial Revolution and

Emerging Technologies.

The 21 team has The Red Pepper Director for Marketing & Digital Media

Arinaitwe Rugyendo, among other experts from the academia, civil

society, media, ICT sector and the business community.

The President inaugurated team of experts to guide the country on the

4th Industrial Revolution and emerging Technologies at State House

Entebbe.

Mr. Rugyendo is an experienced journalist and media entrepreneur who

has also ventured into practical STEM EDUCATION for children aged

between 4 and 15 years with a view to nurturing them into the next

generation of scientists, innovators, problem solvers and

entrepreneurs. He runs the world wide e2 Young Engineers programme

which originated form Israel and has spread globally in 47 countries

including Uganda. The programme equips children with practical 21st

Century skills to tackle 21st Century problems.

During the ceremony that took place this evening at State House,

Entebbe, and witnessed by Uganda’s Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana

Rugunda, among others, the President cautioned the team to take great

care integrating the revolution well for the benefit of the people of

Uganda

“The advance of science is the primer of all social change. In order

to use it well, you must integrate it well, “he said.

Mr. Museveni emphasised to the team to think holistically while

embracing the 4th Industrial Revolution saying that the new technology

should help all the people to produce goods and services according to

comparative advantage, the president is quoted as saying, according to

a State House Press Statement.

He stressed the need for Africa to carry out market integration so

that the continent enjoys integrated economic space; adding that the

4th Industrial Revolution should work to help all other traditional

sectors bearing in mind that human needs do not change.

The Minister for Information, ICT and Communications, Hon. Frank

Tumwebaze, saluted the President for launching the taskforce saying

the move demonstrated the NRM Government commitment and willingness to

go an extra mile in digital transformation.

Former ICT Minister, Eng. John Nasasira thanked the President for the

trust in the committee adding that their work will entail

customisation of the benefits of the 4th Industrial Revolution to

Uganda.

The National Task Force has been selected from innovation hubs,

private sector, academia, civil society, Uganda’s development partners

and the Government of Uganda.

The team will study the 4th Industrial Revolution Technologies and

advise Government on policy interventions, possible implementation

areas and the ecosystem for the adoption and promotion of the

Revolution including human capital development, infrastructure and

technological environment.

The 21-member Expert National Task Force on the 4th Industrial

Revolution is chaired by Eng. John Nasasira and incorporates Permanent

Secretaries of the Ministry of ICT and that of Science and Technology,

Heads of ICT Departments of Makerere University and Kyambogo

University, Government officials, members of civil society as well as

the country’s development partners.

The Taskforce is similar to South Africa’s Presidential Commission on

the 4th Industrial Revolution which was established by President Cyril

Ramaphosa in February this year.

Ramaphosa said: “To ensure that we effectively and with greater

urgency harness technological change in pursuit of inclusive growth

and social development, I have appointed a Presidential Commission on

the 4th Industrial Revolution,” he said.

Ramaphosa added that the commission will serve as a national

overarching advisory mechanism on digital transformation.