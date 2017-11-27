Lionel Messi re-signs with FC Barcelona through 2021

Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona agreed to a new deal on Saturday morning that will keep the diminutive Argentine star with his longtime football club team through 2021.

The buyout clause for the new deal was set at 700 million euros, according to a statement from FC Barcelona.

The contract was first announced in August, just days after the record-breaking Messi married his childhood sweetheart, Antonella Roccuzzo.

He made his debut 4,788 days ago, He has played 602 games, He has scored 523 goals, He has won 30 trophies.