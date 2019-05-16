Levixone scoops Kenyan Award.

Uganda’s renowned gospel artiste was last weekend recorgnised for his enduring efforts to uplift gospel music.

While in kenya, the ‘Turn the replay’ hit maker-Levixone was warded a gong in recognition for being the ‘Best Afro Pop of Excellence’ by far.

After the 4th edition of Maranatha Global Worship Music Awards (MGWMA) event, the lucky guy could hardly hesitate to show gratitude over such an achievement as he went ahead posting on social media.

Levixone performing alongside Kenya’s Guardian Angel

“We want to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to the Global Awards organization for recognizing us with the award of Best Afro Pop Artist of Excellence. In a larger sense, however, this award is more appropriately deserved by the gospel fraternity here in Uganda,” with much excitement, Levixone posted.

Additionally, the ‘Ponya’ singer also appreciated all the support from his fans who believe in him whilst love his talent.

“To all the gospel music fans, we are deeply grateful and appreciative of the support that you show us. We honor you guys a lot… Thank you, thank you, thank you,” the message reads.

With much love for his music, Levixone was given an opportunity to do stage perform who was later joined by Guardian Angel-a famous gospel artiste in Kenya. It was such a thrilling moment seeing them perform together, hope they will compose a track in collabo.