Learn today soccer results in a convenient way

Let’s look at Liverpool that set a club record for the number of victories in the Premier League. This team has issued a new long-term contract with Virgil van Dijk with increased salary. The Dutch player agreed with Liverpool on the terms of this new contract. It will be designed for six years, and the salary of the defender will be increased. The current agreement of the 28-year-old player works until the year 2023. This season, Van Dijk played six matches for Liverpool, scored one goal and made one assist.

Let’s remember that the Dutch defender became the best player of the last season according to UEFA. So, as it seems, he can totally bring much more good results to the team.

As for Arsenal, the team intends to sign a new contract with the striker Alexandre Lacazette. The London club wants to extend its contract with the 28-year-old French player until 2023. At the same time, Arsenal offered Lacazette a salary increase of up to £ 11.3 million per year, plus bonuses. His salary may increase by almost £ 2 million per season. The current contract of Lacazette with Arsenal will expire in June 2022.

In addition to his games for Arsenal, Lacazette played in Olympique Lyon. He has been invited to the French team since 2013. So why is this player so important for Arsenal?

Alexander has already won multiple cups.

He was recognized as the best player and scorer of League 1.

During his career, he played 364 matches and scored 166 goals.

As for Manchester City, the team has agreed to acquire the striker Slobodan Tedič from Čukarički, a club from Serbia. The deal is due to take place in winter, and the transfer will cost £ 2.7 million (about € 3 million) to the club. The sports director of the Serbian club said that the “Citizens” have been watching the striker for a long time. They saw all his games and watched his every movement. Then Manchester City officially contacted the Serbians, and they quickly and easily agreed. One of the largest clubs in the world usually practices this approach.

