KYANKWANZI RETREAT: NANKABIRWA REVEALS NEW PLANS TO CHECK PARLIAMENTARY PERFOMANCE

2 Shares

Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa to work with leader of government, Prime Minister to discipline party MPs and Ministers





Government Chief Whip Hon Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu has reaveled that her office has come up with new parameters for measuring the performance of Parliamentary Committees and their entire leadership.

Nankabirwa was this Thursday speaking at the NRM Parliamentary Caucus retreat going-on at the National Leadership Instirute (NALI), Kyankwanzi. She did not however give details adding, “These will be discussed in much more detail during our next meeting with the Committee Chairpersons after issuing them with copies for internalization”

She has commended the Legislators for their active participation during plenary and committee meetings.

WARNINGS ISSUED

On the other hand, Hon Nankabirwa has warned MPs against acting contrary to the caucus position without leave of the Govt. Chief Whip. Further warned those issuing statements or documents pertaining to the deliberations of the caucus to the media and the general public without permission plus those supporting positions of other political parties contrary to the objectives and policies of NRM.

BILLS PASSED

Nankabirwa has further revealed that a total of 14 Bills had been passed in Parliament as a result of existing team work among different stakeholders. These include the following among others;

1. The Constitution Amendment Bill, 20017

2. The African Export-Inport Bank Agreements Bill, 2018

3. The Appropriation Bill, 2018

4. The Exercise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2018

5. The IncomeTax Bill, 2018

6. The Data Protection & Privacy Bill, 2015

7. The Civil Aviation Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017

8. The Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2016

9. The Human Rights (Enforcement) Bill, 2015

10. The mental Health Bill, 2014.

The Bills not yet assented to by the President include; The Uganda Wildlife Bill 2017, The Sugar Bill 2016, The Minimum Wages Bill 2015 and the National Biotechnology Bill 2012.

RETREAT TARGETS

This retreat will among others review the progress in the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP II) and appreciate insights in NDP III as well as the performance of Government in the implementation of major sectors of the NRM Party Manifesto 2016-2021.

At the end of the 8-day retreat, the Legislators will appreciate the need for industrialisation and job creation as a springboard for propelling Uganda’s economy to middle income status. While here the members of the NRM csucus will also take stock of the achievements so far realised and the challenges met in the implementation of the NRM Manifesto.

CEC MEMBERS IN ATTENDANCE

The Retreat is attended by several Honourable Menbers of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) who include Gabriel Katto (PWD), Dominic Gidudu (Elderly), Maj. Gen. Jim Muhwezi (Veterans), James Tweheyo (Workers), Lydia Wanyoto (Women) and Olweru Huda (Special Nominee).

The Party Secretariat is led by Rt. Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba the Secretary General. Others present are Hon. Rose Namayanja (Treasurer), Hon. Richard Todwong (Dep. SG) and Hon Dr. Kenneth Omona (Dep. Treasurer) among others.

Rogers Mulindwa

*SENIOR MANAGER*-Information, Communication & Public Relations