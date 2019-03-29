Why Kyambogo Students Rioted?

The Management of Kyambogo University issued a circular to students regarding fees payment guidelines for semester two dated 13th/Febuary/2019.

Its this circular that has caused unease among students this morning at the University. Situation is tense after police used teargas that has shattered the palm of one student.

The Kyambogo University Administration said they are having challenges with late payments which affect running of the University.

“We remind all students to follow the fees payment schedule and guidelines to avoid inconviniences this academic year”, part of circular reads.

The administration encouraged students to pay fees by 17th February 2019 or else pay a surcharge of shs 50,000. They gave a deadline of 31st March 2019 to have paid or will be considered to have temporarily withdrawn from university (dead semester).

A few days to the deadline the circular caused jittery among students who are asking the university to suspend these guidelines.

Anti-riot police remains at Kyambogo University as students who are protesting a policy that requires all students to have cleared tuition by the 12th week of the semester or risk an automatic dead semester.