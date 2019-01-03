Kyambogo University Guild President to contest for UNSA top seat

0 Shares

By Patson Baraire

Kyambogo University Guild President Amanya Germany has declared intentions to contest for the Chairmanship of Uganda National Students Association (UNSA).



The UNSA elections are slated to take place between January 9th to 13th at Mbarara High School in Western Uganda.

Speaking to Redpeper on Jan 1st 2019, Amanya said he has been inspired to contest for the National Students top seat after he realised that most of the students issues are not articulated well at national level due to political ideologies exhibited by different members belonging to different camps.



Kyambogo University Guild President Amanya German meets Uganda Deputy Prime Minister Alhajji Ali Kirundakivejinja at one of the national functions.

He however said that as a tested like leader he will advocate for non confrontational approach coupled with dialogue to solve the students pressing matters.



German Amanya with other student leaders from other Universities.

Amanya was last year elected Kyambogo University Guild President amid stiff competition from a number of candidates where he contested on Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) ticket.



Amanya at one of his student mobilisation meetings

Prior to join competitive students elective politics , Amanya served as a student leader through his primary and secondary schools where he exhibited rare leadership qualities.

Currently Amanya is the Chairman FDC Kyambogo University Chapter, Secretary General of Uganda University Guild Presidents Association, Vice President , Mbarara High School Old Boys Association and a member of Kyambogo University Council among others.

He said that he has a desire to lead the National Students Association so that he can guide the students on how to use their potential in different fields so that they are spotted by those who can make use of such potentials.

Amanya said that he has already attended some national and international meetings which have equipped him with readiness to lead the National students Association.



Amanya German with the National Youth Chairperson Lilian Aber and East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Denis Namara at a conference in Arusha Tanzania.

He called all delegates intending to attend the annual UNSA conference in Mbarara to look beyond the horizon and elect him their chairman so that they can achieve able leadership.