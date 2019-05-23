KK Speaks Out on Bobi Wine ‘Presidency’

By Jolly Gwari

MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine does not have what it takes to become Uganda’s President, according to East African Affairs Minister Kirunda Kivejinja.

Kivejinja also known as KK said Bobi Wine should stop imagining that becoming a president is just a walk- over.

“You cannot just wake up from the ghetto and become President” warned KK also Deputy Premier during a presentation for his ministry in the 2016 – 2021 Manifesto week at the President’s office, Nakasero yesterday.

“We have to put in a little patience because the world is not ending tomorrow” he emphasized adding that “If you want to become a president, don’t push it, it will come because the world is still around”.