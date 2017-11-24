KIU Students Scoop 1M As They Win Inaugural Black Bell Beer Olympics

Kampala International University (KIU) shrugged off a late surge from
Kyambogo University to emerge champions of the inaugural Black Bell Beer
Olympics that concluded on Saturday November 18, 2017. Having earlier on
humbled Makerere University (MUK) at their own turf, the Kansanga based
boys were at it again; this time giving the Kyambogo team a lecture on
beer pong, checkers and target shooting. Playing before their fans, the
Kyambogo team gave it their all and almost won the tournament save for a
few unforced errors. In the end, second place was good enough for them
and with it a cash prize of UGX700, 000 as well as an assortment of Black
Bell freebies. The Mukono based Uganda Christian University (UCU) also
put in a spirited performance but had to settle for third place and a
cash prize of UGX500, 000 along with Black Bell goodies. KIU who took
charge of the inaugural tournament right from the onset were almost
flawless. Their team of five, accompanied by a few fans never at one time
gave into any form of intimidation from the home fans. As the games
concluded and the table showed KIU had cemented its position as the toast
of the inaugural Beer Olympics, the team erupted into jubilations as the
home team looked on with envy. They were rewarded with UGX1million and
will also be given a mega Black Bell party at a venue of their choice.
“We knew what we had to do. The plan was to concentrate on the game and
not give in to the noise from the crowd. We shall sit down with the team
later on and plan for this cash,” said the team captain. Paul Rwandekeye,
the Innovations Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited said that the
inaugural Black Bell Beer Olympics was very successful as it gave
campusers the chance to interact with colleagues in an informal setting.
“Our promise is that next edition will even be bigger and more exciting.
We are hopeful that more institutions will pick interest and join this
event,” he said. Makerere University Business School (MUBS) maintained
its position at the bottom of the table while MUK only just managed to
finish above them. In any tournament, the two would have been relegated
but being a Black Bell event, there are no rules.
