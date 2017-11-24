KIU Students Scoop 1M As They Win Inaugural Black Bell Beer Olympics

Kampala International University (KIU) shrugged off a late surge from

Kyambogo University to emerge champions of the inaugural Black Bell Beer

Olympics that concluded on Saturday November 18, 2017. Having earlier on

humbled Makerere University (MUK) at their own turf, the Kansanga based

boys were at it again; this time giving the Kyambogo team a lecture on

beer pong, checkers and target shooting. Playing before their fans, the

Kyambogo team gave it their all and almost won the tournament save for a

few unforced errors. In the end, second place was good enough for them

and with it a cash prize of UGX700, 000 as well as an assortment of Black

Bell freebies. The Mukono based Uganda Christian University (UCU) also

put in a spirited performance but had to settle for third place and a

cash prize of UGX500, 000 along with Black Bell goodies. KIU who took

charge of the inaugural tournament right from the onset were almost

flawless. Their team of five, accompanied by a few fans never at one time

gave into any form of intimidation from the home fans. As the games

concluded and the table showed KIU had cemented its position as the toast

of the inaugural Beer Olympics, the team erupted into jubilations as the

home team looked on with envy. They were rewarded with UGX1million and

will also be given a mega Black Bell party at a venue of their choice.

“We knew what we had to do. The plan was to concentrate on the game and

not give in to the noise from the crowd. We shall sit down with the team

later on and plan for this cash,” said the team captain. Paul Rwandekeye,

the Innovations Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited said that the

inaugural Black Bell Beer Olympics was very successful as it gave

campusers the chance to interact with colleagues in an informal setting.

“Our promise is that next edition will even be bigger and more exciting.

We are hopeful that more institutions will pick interest and join this

event,” he said. Makerere University Business School (MUBS) maintained

its position at the bottom of the table while MUK only just managed to

finish above them. In any tournament, the two would have been relegated

but being a Black Bell event, there are no rules.