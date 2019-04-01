Kiruhura D/RDC Arrested

Deputy RDC Arrested Allegedly Soliciting For A Bribe

The Anti-corruption Unit of State House Uganda and police arrested

Nicholas Kamukama and his accomplice on allegations of soliciting for

a bribe.

The unit had received and decided to conduct an operation in Kirihura

district netting the Deputy Resident District Commissioner.

He was arrested with Kosea Kangume the councilor of Kenshunga

Subcounty Kiruhura district.

The duo are accused of soliciting for a bribe to aid the illegal

operation of unlicensed money lending company.

Lt Col Edith Nakalema thanked the people of Kiruhura district for

being vigilate and continued support to stamp out corruption.

Paul Turyamureeba a resident of Kiruhura says it’s a positive step

because money lenders have impoverished people.

Turyamureeba says the Unit should investigate one of the leading money

lenders who has made people homeless.

Recently, the unit led by Edith Nakalema stormed Mbarara district and

arrested several local government workers.

The Unit is sending shock waves across the country with civil servants

in districts knowing they either do whats right or be arrested.