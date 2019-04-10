Kidnapping Criminal Gang In Ishasha Busted

Security Chiefs meeting American tourists, they planned a trap that is leading to arrest of those involved.

The joint security team actively investigating the kidnapping incident

and successful recovery of an American tourist Ms. Kimberly Sue

Endicott and a Senior Tour Guide, Jean Paul Mirenge- Remezo, has made

some arrests of suspects, on suspicion of being involved in their

kidnap.

Fred Enanga, the Uganda Police Spokesperson confirms the arrest.

“The intelligence led operation which was calculated and tactical, in

the early stages is now progressing unhindered, with raids and

extensive searches in Kanungu district, where the suspects were

arrested and the neighboring areas”.

We want to applaud the Joint Security team, for ensuring the

kidnapping incident, where the captors were armed, in a very dynamic

setting, did not go wrong, and for their break through in attempts to

crack down, the criminal gang, Enanga said

We continue to remain committed to the safety of the community, and

also thank all stakeholders including the US Embassy, the Tourism

Sector, families and friends, and the Media for their patience and

support during the recovery efforts, Enanga said