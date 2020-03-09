KENYA: DTB Bank pumps $50,000 in Schoolgirls Menstrual health initiative

By AGENCIES

Nairobi – Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) Kenya Limited, on Saturday, March 7, announced a five-year initiative to support over 30,000 schoolgirls in access quality menstrual health products to a tune of US$ 50,000 (UGX 179 Million).

The initiative dubbed, “Achieve More Girl” was announced in celebration of International Women’s Day 2020 and will involve working with a variety of partners. This initiative is informed by the prevalent Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) challenge that persists across Kenya and remains a particular challenge for low-income women and girls.

A 2016 research by Menstrual Hygiene Day, a global advocacy platform for non-profit organizations and government agencies to promote menstrual health, found that 65 percent of women and girls in Kenya are unable to afford sanitary pads.

Speaking during the announcement DTB Group CEO and Managing Director Nasim Devji noted that the long term goal of the project is to enhance access to quality education for girls living in vulnerable communities. This is by reducing school absenteeism among adolescent girls during menstruation by promoting menstrual health and access to products and facilitating life skills education.

“Our goal is to collectively increase the retention of girls living in vulnerable communities in school through this project. It will also focus on improving both the girls’ and boys’ knowledge of menstrual health hygiene so as to reduce the peer stigma associated with menstruation. Ultimately we hope this improves the transition to higher levels of learning and thereby enhance their academic performance,” said Ms Devji.

Data from Kenya’s Ministry of Education indicates that a girl that is absent from school for four days in 28 days (month) loses 13 learning days, equivalent to two weeks of learning, in every school term. In an academic year (nine months) a girl loses 39 learning days, equivalent to six weeks of learning time.

A girl in primary school between grades 6 and 8 (three years) loses 18 learning weeks out of 108 weeks. Within the four years of high school, a girl can lose 156 learning days equivalent to almost 24 weeks out of 144 weeks of learning. To ensure maximum impact, the AchieveMoreGirl project will work with credible partners including non-governmental organizations that have established networks to reach the most vulnerable girls.

AchieveMoreGirl is in line with DTB’s commitment as a signatory of the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs); a set of Principles offering guidance to business on how to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the workplace, marketplace and community.

It is also underpinned by the bank’s compliance to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No.6 which aims to achieve access to adequate and equitable sanitation, paying special attention to the needs of women and girls in vulnerable situations.

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) is a leading regional bank listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). An affiliate of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), DTB has operated in East Africa for more than 70 years.

DTB Uganda is a full-fledged commercial bank with a network of 37 branches and 36 ATM locations in major Ugandan urban centers and still growing.

It started off way back in 1945 as a community-based finance house but later converted to a full commercial bank whose operations began in 1997. The bank has a strong presence in the East African countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Burundi.

DTB is a strong promoter and supporter of regional business with a specific focus on the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises facilitating the SME value chain including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.