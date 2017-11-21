Kenya Airways Reports Sh 3.8 Billion Loss

Kenya Airways has reported that its net loss for half year period ended 30th September declined by 20.2% to Sh 3.8 Billion from a loss of Sh 4.7 Billion posted in the same period last year.

The airline’s revenue was unchanged at Sh 54.5 Billion same as operating costs which were at Sh 53 Billion. Operating profit increased by 52.1% to Sh 1.4 Billion.

Pre-tax loss was at Sh 3.8 billion compared to a loss before tax of Sh 4.7 Billion in the same period last year. The airline’s cabin factor was up 5.4% to 76.9%, while the number of passengers grew by 3.3% to 2.3 million.

Last week, Nairobi Securities Exchange suspended trading on the airline’s shares for two weeks starting 15th November 2017 to “facilitate the share split and simultaneous consolidation of the company’s shares which forms part of the Kenya Airways PLC capital transaction.”